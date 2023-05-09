Nov. 17, 1975 - May 6, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Brandon Matthew Conley, 47, of Cerro Gordo, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Carle Clinic Hospital in Champaign.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

Brandon was born on November 17, 1975, in Carbondale IL, the son of William (Bill) and Carolyn (Beery) Conley. Brandon grew up in Cerro Gordo, IL, on the family farm. He graduated from Cerro Gordo High School, where he played football. He lived in Sparta, IL. Brandon loved small town living. He was always fixing things around the farm. He enjoyed landscaping, loved cars, tractors, trucks, his friends, and his dog Daisy. Brandon's final act of love was helping countless other people through his gift as an organ and tissue donor.

Brandon is survived by his Dad, Bill Conley of Cerro Gordo; his sister, Kristen Cross (Jonathan Cross) of Santa Teresa, NM; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brandon was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Conley; his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Virginia Conley; and his maternal grandparents, Eldon and Aldene Beery.

