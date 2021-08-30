DECATUR — Brandon S. Bischoff, 28, of Decatur, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 24, 2021.

Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Brandon was born February 5, 1993 in Decatur, the son David Bischoff and Kimberly (West) Baker. He graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School in the class of 2011. He worked at Caterpillar.

Brandon was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed time spent with all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his father, David (Leslie) Bischoff of Clinton; mother, Kimberly Baker of Harristown and step-father Jason Baker; grandparents: Robert and Carol Bischoff of Forsyth, Linda and Gary Binnicker of Decatur; brothers and sisters: Dr. Emily Wheat (Alex) of Davenport, IA, Adam Kroeger of Clinton, Jacob Kroeger of Clinton, Kaylee Baker and Emily Baker; aunt: Karen Boyer (Dan) of Warrensburg; uncles: Dr. Robert Bischoff (Dr. Lisa) of Smithville, MO, Rodney Hagan (Stacey) and Tom Hagan; and several cousins.

Brandon was a giving person and his light will be missed by family and friends who knew him.

