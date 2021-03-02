IVESDALE — Brenda Faye Quick, 70, of Ivesdale, Illinois died peacefully in her sleep on February 28, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

Born February 18, 1951 in Centre, Alabama, the daughter of Mabel (Irene) Proffitt and Harvey Waldrop. She married Kenneth Quick on June 6, 1970, in Monticello, Illinois.

She is survived by two children: Neil (Paula) Quick, of Ivesdale with three children: Anna (16), Katherine (14) and Benjamin (9). Kimberly Quick with daughter, Grayson Gire (7) of Palm Beach, FL and one brother, Steve Waldrop. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers: Kenneth Waldrop (2005), Terry Waldrop (2014), Harvey Samuel Waldrop (2015), David Waldrop (2020); one sister, Rita Blair (2020).

Brenda and her late husband, Kenneth Quick (2017) farmed for over forty- five years and it was something they both took pride in. Brenda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother. When she was not farming Brenda also enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques, tractor pulls, cooking, visiting with family and friends. Brenda was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.