Brenda Kay Hardy

May 14, 1949 - March 27, 2022

DECATUR — Brenda Kay Hardy, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 27, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital with her son and grandson by her side.

Brenda Kay was born May 14, 1949 in Decatur, Illinois, the oldest daughter of Arthur Dale Morstatter and Laura Francis Fisher. She married Darryl Gene Hardy, Sr., on March 15, 1969.

Brenda is survived by her son, Darryl Jr. and her only grandson, Darryl III of Decatur; seven brothers and seven sisters.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Darryl, Sr.; brother Dick Morstatter; and her parents.

Private services will be held for family at a later date at Lincoln Trails. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

