DECATUR — Brenda L. Turner, 74, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Fair Havens Senior Living.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in Brenda's honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Brenda was born October 23, 1946, in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of Wallace and Louise (Dollar) Darby. She married Daniel Miller on October 31, 1964. She later married William Turner on November 27, 1992; he preceded her in death.

Nothing made Brenda happier than spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her daughters: Lisa Ann Miller-Welton of Wood River, and Shannon L. Nail and husband Eric of Macon; grandchildren: Zachary Welton and wife Amber of Billings, MT, Jacob Welton of Decatur, and Sarah Miner and husband Scott of Wood River, IL; great-grandchildren: Annelise Welton, Kamryn Welton, and Everett Miner; and dear friend, Sheryl England. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill.

