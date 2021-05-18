BAKERSFIELD, California - Brenda McFadin, 77, of Bakersfield, California passed away, peacefully, on March 27, 2021, in the comfort of her home under the care of hospice.
Brenda was born in Decatur, Illinois to James and Juanita Hildebrand on December 20, 1943. She attended several high schools (Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Illinois and Stephen Decatur High School, Decatur, Illinois) prior to graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1961. In her senior year she was very proud to be a member of the varsity cheerleading squad.
After she graduated from Eisenhower, she received a full scholarship to attend Methodist Hospital of Central Illinois School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois, and graduated in 1965. Her nursing career spanned over 46 years. During her career she received a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. She held numerous management positions including Director of Nursing at several hospitals in several states. Her last position, before retiring from nursing in 2011, was a Public Health Nurse at Kern County Health Department in Bakersfield, California.
Brenda enjoyed shopping and accessorizing. In fact, she and two of her friends opened a storefront in Bakersfield called Interior Designs to showcase interior design merchandise.
For a while, she dappled in real estate, but found it to be too time-consuming.
Brenda liked traveling, especially her two trips to Europe and various tourist attractions throughout the US with both friends and her brother. She loved music and attended many live concerts and theatrical productions. Her favorites music was oldie-but-goodies, rock and roll and the Bee Gees. She loved Christmas and spent most of them with her mother in Decatur or with her brother in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Fuller (Hildebrand) and survived by her brother, Jerry (Betty); step-brothers: Turney Hazlet (Ruth), Clifford Hazlet (Pam) and many nieces and nephews.
Brenda's request was to be cremated and that no funeral arrangements were to be held at this time. Her remains will be interred near her mother at Graceland/Fairland Funeral Home, 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL.
The family of Brenda McFadin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hospice care nurses and aides that made her final days comfortable.
