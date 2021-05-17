BAKERSFIELD, California - Brenda McFadin, 77, of Bakersfield, California passed away, peacefully, on March 27, 2021, in the comfort of her home under the care of hospice.

Brenda was born in Decatur, Illinois to James and Juanita Hildebrand on December 20, 1943. She attended several high schools (Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville, Illinois and Stephen Decatur High School, Decatur, Illinois) prior to graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1961. In her senior year she was very proud to be a member of the varsity cheerleading squad.

After she graduated from Eisenhower, she received a full scholarship to attend Methodist Hospital of Central Illinois School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois, and graduated in 1965. Her nursing career spanned over 46 years. During her career she received a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. She held numerous management positions including Director of Nursing at several hospitals in several states. Her last position, before retiring from nursing in 2011, was a Public Health Nurse at Kern County Health Department in Bakersfield, California.

Brenda enjoyed shopping and accessorizing. In fact, she and two of her friends opened a storefront in Bakersfield called Interior Designs to showcase interior design merchandise.