MOUNT ZION — Brent J. Pilger 72, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 7:05 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Carle Hospital, Urbana.

A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Lampstand Presbyterian Church. The family will begin receiving friends for visitation at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Christians In Mission. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Brent was born April 5, 1949, in Pana, IL, the son of Robert Samuel and Evelyn Lorene (Bland) Pilger. He retired from ADM after thirty-two years of service. Brent married Guyla Price on June 2, 1990. Brent was a member of Lampstand Presbyterian Church.

Surviving is his wife, Guyla of Mt. Zion; children: Christopher Pilger (Stephanie) of Decatur, Brandon Pilger (Anne) of Decatur, Shanda Pilger of Mt. Zion, Lisa Meador of Decatur, Sarah Barthel of Bement, and Brian Clark of Granite City, IL; sister, Kathy Pilger of Greenville, SC; eleven grandchildren.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents.