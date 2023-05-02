May 19, 1949 - April 30, 2023

DECATUR — Brent Raymond Locke, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away April 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Brent was born May 19, 1949, in Decatur, IL, the son of Raymond L. and Edna R. (Bingaman) Locke. On October 29, 1988, he married Becky Fisher at Macon Methodist Church.

Brent was the owner and operator of L and R Container. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Brent had also held a special place in his heart for his dog, "Jack."

Surviving are his wife, Becky; sons: Doug McQueen of Decatur, IL, Brent McQueen (Mistie) of Lawrenceville, IL; daughters: Amy Locke (Leonard Fabisiak) of Chicago, IL, Angela Locke (Amy Locke-Molberg) of Moweaqua, IL, Andrea Ballinger of Taylorville, IL, Jamie Nash (Jim) of Effingham, IL; siblings: Joe H. Locke (Jo Ann) of Kerrville, TX, Cynthia Villegas of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren: Brock, Zackary, Britta, Luke, Alec, Breanna, Austin; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials service will be held, 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Macon Cemetery, Macon, IL.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Hospital or Macon County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left to Brent's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.