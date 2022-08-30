July 26, 1958 - Aug. 29, 2022

FORSYTH — Bret William Cochran of Forsyth, IL, left to meet his heavenly Father on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 64. After several months of declining health, he passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by all his family, and loved ones, while worshiping Jesus.

Bret, born on July 26, 1958, to Bill and Goldie Cochran, grew up in Harristown, IL. He was one of three children, with an older sister and twin brother. At the age of 23, he married his beautiful bride Sheri Cochran and started a wonderful life together, raising three sons. He and Sheri were able to celebrate 40 years of marriage on July 17, 2022.

Bret was known for his intense love of Jesus, dedicating his entire life passionately to the Lord. He also enjoyed his hobbies of cars, auctions, and camping. He worked for Ameren Illinois for 30 years before retiring at the age of 60. He owned his own car dealership in Warrensburg, IL, for several years as well. His work ethic was unmatched.

One could always count on him to be there for those in need whether physically or through prayer. He had a special way of making everyone feel important and worth listening to. Bret was faithful to his Lord in Heaven until the end. We could go on and on about his amazing life and how great he was, but he would want us to save money because we are paying for every word.

He is survived by his mother Goldie; and siblings: Glenda Cochran and Bart (Cindy) Cochran; as well as his wife, Sheri Cochran of Forsyth, IL; children: Ryan (Tiffany) Cochran, Brock (Sara) Cochran, Andrew (Alison) Cochran, Brian (Liliana) Sanderson of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Landen, Mariah, Memphis, Finley, Winston, Antonio, Kevin, Zoe, and Mila. Bret was preceded by his father Bill Cochran.

A visitation for Bret is planned for Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The visitation and home going celebration will be held at Life Foursquare Church (2954 W. Ash Avenue, Decatur, IL, 62526). All are invited to attend the celebration on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Life Foursquare Church.