Brett E. Thiele
Brett E. Thiele

Brett E. Thiele

BLUE MOUND — Brett E. Thiele, 41, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Brett was born on March 14, 1979 in Decatur, IL, the son of Eric and Lynette Thiele.

He is survived by his parents; sister: Brooc Janney (Matt) of Chicago, IL; brother: Bryce Thiele (Karley Brady) of Decatur, IL; niece: Elle Janney; nephew: Greyson Janney; special friend: Dustin Harrison of Colorado.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

