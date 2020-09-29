BLUE MOUND — Brett E. Thiele, 41, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Brett was born on March 14, 1979 in Decatur, IL, the son of Eric and Lynette Thiele.
He is survived by his parents; sister: Brooc Janney (Matt) of Chicago, IL; brother: Bryce Thiele (Karley Brady) of Decatur, IL; niece: Elle Janney; nephew: Greyson Janney; special friend: Dustin Harrison of Colorado.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
