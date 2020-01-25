CHAMPAIGN -- Brian David Kelly, 45, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at home in Champaign, IL.

Brian Kelly was born on September 19, 1974, in Vandalia, Illinois, and married Megan Louise Coblentz on February 5, 2009. He was a graduate of Vandalia Community High School and Southern Illinois University, where he majored in Political Science.

Brian was a dedicated public servant, working for the Illinois State Legislature, two Congressmen, and finally as Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk for Champaign County. He was a passionate problem-solver and loved finding ways to help people with their most challenging issues. It was not uncommon to find Brian driving a person in need to a job interview, or calling every agency contact he knew to help a family through a difficult immigration process. Colleagues will remember Brian as a true partner and a steadfast supporter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Brian loved to travel with his wife Megan, particularly to the San Francisco Bay area and to Pawley's Island in South Carolina. While he enjoyed beautiful weather and golfing, he was also an avid reader of American history and loved to spend travel time learning more about the places he would visit. Friends and family enjoyed his legendary humor and wit, even in the face of illness and grief.