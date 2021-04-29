DECATUR — Brian Edwards Atkins, age 55, went home to be with the Lord with his wife by his side on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Brian was born on March 29, 1966 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Illinois to Robert J. and Sharon A. (Melton) Atkins. His larger than life personality will be greatly missed.
