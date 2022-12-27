Jan. 29, 1973 - Dec. 22, 2022

NOKOMIS — Brian Ray Luttrell, 49, of Nokomis, IL, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Unity Point Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Memorial gathering will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Brian was born January 29, 1973, in Decatur, IL, the son of Dennis Ray and Deborah Kay (Heacock) Luttrell. Most recently he was a Team Lead in the Assembly Division at Caterpillar, Inc. Prior to that he was the owner of Bee's Dugout in Nokomis. Brian was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed playing poker, including tournaments in St. Louis.

He is survived by his children: Samantha (Myranda) Luttrell of Decatur, Tyler (Carlie) Luttrell of Chillicothe, MO, Kaylie Luttrell, and Piper Luttrell of Mt. Pulaski; grandchildren: Miah, Jayden, Elijah, Jasmine, Oliver, Leon, and Kadyn; sister: Michelle Luttrell of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Monte and Betty Heacock.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes