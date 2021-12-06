MOUNT ZION — Briar David Howell, infant son of Brandon and Lindsey (Carter) Howell, joined the angels on December 4, 2021 in the arms of his loving parents.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Briar's honor may be made to St. Mary's Share program, c/o St. Mary's Foundation, 1800 E Lake Shore Dr., Decatur, IL 62521.

Briar is survived by his parents, Brandon and Lindsey Howell of Mt. Zion; his sister, Marlow Minnes and his brother, August Howell; his grandparents: Randy Howell of Mt. Zion, and Wayne and Cathy Carter of Decatur.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Patrice Howell.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.