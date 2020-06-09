MOWEAQUA — Brittany Jordan Rarick, 29, of Moweaqua, IL, went into the arms of Jesus, June 4, 2020 in Saline Memorial Hospital, Benton, AR, surrounded by the people she loved.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL. Memorials may be made to Suicide Prevention or First Christian Church of Moweaqua, c/o Seitz Funeral Homes 118 E. Main St. Moweaqua, IL 62550.
Jordan was born March 27, 1991 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL, the daughter of James Alan and Cathy Sue (Moore) Rarick.
Jordan, along with her brother, Brandon, were raised on the family farm in rural Moweaqua. She graduated from Central A&M High School in 2009 and was a member of First Christian Church of Moweaqua. Her father and grandfather helped coach her way through her sports in life. She loved playing many sports; tee-ball, soccer, softball and especially basketball.
Jordan had a passion for her work and was the other half of the Rarick Farm Operation. She loved being part of the family farm. Jordan also ran her own business, The Wood Shack, and was able to use her talents to create beautiful custom woodwork and many other special creations.
Jordan's greatest happiness was when her son, Carsen was born. He was her whole life, and she fought so hard for him. She had a compassion for helping others, especially as they were struggling themselves. She was inspired by the music that she was always playing. Her more recent passion for cooking brought joy for many. Jordan loved boating, fishing, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
Jordan is survived by her son, Carsen Small-Rarick; parents, Jim and Cathy Rarick; brother, Brandon James (Kelli) Rarick; grandparents, Duane and Beverly Rarick; step-grandpa, Bruce Walsh; Fiancé, Leslie Barker and her daughter, KG; nephews; Raylan and Jonas Rarick; aunt, Sheri (John) Napier; uncle, Rick Moore; great aunts: Carol (Mark) Kreke, Norma (Bill) Sparks and Linda Osborn; great uncles, Dwight Jacobs and Carl Matthews; and many cousins.
Preceding her in death is her sister, Brianne Jaqueline Rarick; grandma, Nancy Walsh; grandparents, Max and Barbara Moore; great uncle, Jim Osborn; and great aunts, Georgia Jacobs and Fern Matthews.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
