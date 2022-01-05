DECATUR — Bruce A. Grohne, 79, of Decatur, passed away January 4, 2022, at his home.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur. Following CDC Guidance, masks will be required. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Bruce's honor may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Out of respect and consideration for each other, we ask those who might wish to travel to refrain from doing so until it is safe to gather.

Bruce was born May 14, 1942 in Decatur, the son of Karl and Edith (Stratman) Grohne. He married Valerie Sedgwick on June 27, 1964, in Deerfield, IL. Bruce owned and operated Grohne Concrete for 35 years, and served as Executive Director of the Illinois Ready-Mixed Concrete Association until his retirement. He enjoyed reading and playing golf. He was an avid University of Illinois Illini fan. But, Bruce's greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and was active in Rotary and Golden K.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Valerie; children: Kristine (Patrick) Riley of Glen Ellyn and Steven (Kristen) Grohne of Decatur; grandchildren: Madison Grohne, Weston Grohne, Maggie Riley, Henry Riley and Will Grohne; and sister, Marta Grothe of Savoy.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Grohne; and beloved step-mother, Betty.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.