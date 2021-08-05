DECATUR — Bruce B. Leonard, 98, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021at Primrose Retirement Community in Decatur.

Bruce was born January 9, 1923 in Akron, Ohio the son of Bert Ellsworth and Helen (Samman) Leonard. He lived in Lakewood, Ohio, Avon Lake, Ohio, Buffalo, New York, Des Moines, Iowa, and Chicago, Illinois. Bruce moved to Decatur in 1937. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1941. Bruce attended Ohio Wesleyan University from 1941-1942 where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1947 with a Bachelor Degree of Science from the School of Commerce and Business Administration.

Bruce proudly served four years as an officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was assigned to the Fifteenth Air Force, 463rd Bomb Group, 773rd Bomb Squadron based in Foggia, Italy. Bruce flew a B-17 heavy bomber on thirty-five combat missions over Nazi occupied Europe. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three Oak Clusters, Presidential Citation, and three Battle Stars. Bruce served in USAF Reserve until 1955.

Bruce married Joanne Elizabeth Patterson of Decatur on July 7, 1945 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2011.

Bruce was a member and Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Life Member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, Alpha Delta Business Fraternity, Fifteenth Air Force Association, 463rd Bomb Group Historical Society, President of Decatur Illini Club, President Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion Board for eleven years and was named President Emeritus, long time former member of the Decatur Club and Country Club of Decatur, Life Member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, Life Member of Governor Oglesby Mansion, Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur Board, American Legion Castle Williams Post #105, founder of the Millikin University J. Graham Provan History Prize and Scholarship, member of the Millikin University Investors Society, received the 2016 Millikin University James Millikin Award to a non-alumni for outstanding support of the university, received the University of Illinois Alumni Association Loyalty Award, and co-recipient with his wife of the Historical and Architectural Sites Commission Arthur Ploeger Award for Historical Preservation.

As a teenager growing up in Des Moines, Iowa he was a member of the World Champion American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. Bruce flew across the Atlantic Ocean in the cockpit of a British Airways Concorde super-sonic aircraft on October 5, 2005. With three other veterans from Decatur, he had the honor of laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., and he flew on the WW II veterans Central Illinois Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to see the WW II Memorial in September of 2009.

Bruce is survived by his daughters: Jane L. Kobylarz and husband, Robert of Springfield, Julia L. Dethrow and husband, Bill of Springfield, and Susan L. Six and husband, Danny of Decatur; grandchildren: Brian Bussing and wife, Dr. Dana of Naperville, Katherine Rutledge and huband, Matt of Springfield, Dr. Anna Bussing Maisenbacher and husband, Josh of Springfield, and Tristen and Jacob Six of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Leah and Sarah Bussing, and Ryan, Jacob, and Emily Jane Rutledge; cousins: Joanne Purinton of Bayfield, Massachusetts, Suzanne Nash of Princeton, New Jersey, and Betty Watkins of Decatur, and longtime friend, Marilynn Madden of Decatur.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Joseph Johnson; and his wife of sixty-six years.

A private family service was held on August 5, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur