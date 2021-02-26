MOUNT ZION - Bruce C. Johnson, loving father of three, made his way to heaven, Tuesday evening, approximately 11:20 PM, in his home. He was 76 years young.

Bruce was born on March 1, 1944 in Decatur, IL to Robley and Rosemary Johnson. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the ROTC and served in the Army in Germany as a First Lieutenant Commissary Officer. After his service, Bruce worked as a CPA who spent his career in both private and public sector accounting, even working at his own firm.

Bruce was an avid sports fan who cheered on the Fighting Illini, the New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago White Sox. He also loved spending time with his children and his pets, especially his two dogs Silver and D.J., who were his constant companions in his last few months, and his cats who preceded him in death, Midnight and Zoe. Bruce was a very kind and loving man, devoted to his family and the most supportive father, ever.