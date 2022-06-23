Dec. 11, 1946 - June 22, 2022

MONTICELLO — Bruce H. Shiffer, 75, of Monticello, passed away at 6:46 p.m., June 22, 2022, at his residence.

Bruce was born December 11, 1946, in Aurora, IL, the son of Stanley and JoAnne (Thout) Shiffer. He married Janice Kirkland on January 13, 1973, in Monticello, IL.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Janice Shiffer of Monticello; children: Shawn Shiffer of Monticello, Cara Stoerger (Jamie) of Monticello, Ashlee Shiffer of Buford, GA; grandchildren: Sophia Stoerger and Jace Johnson; brother, Brian Shiffer of White Heath; sister, Beth Snowden (Richard) of Mattoon; and sister-in-law, Deborah Shiffer of Lindenhurst, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bradley Shiffer.

At the age of 71, Bruce retired after 42-years as a Manufacturing Product Salesman. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in charge of maintenance on F-111 aircrafts. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. He enjoyed remodeling homes, attending classes at Parkland College, attending sporting events and plays, and he was an avid reader.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.

Memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.