July 17, 1930 - July 28, 2019

BEMENT — Bruce Linden Still, 89, formerly of Bement, IL, and Cincinnati, OH, died July 28, 2019, at Bowling Green Manor, OH, with his loving wife of 67 years, and family at his side. He was born July 17, 1930, in Decatur, IL, to Robert Scott and Ola (Dooley) Still.

He lived all his elementary through high school years in Bement, IL (High School Class of 1948), and continued his college education at the University of Illinois in Champaign Urbana, graduating in 1952, with a degree in Radio Journalism.

Bruce held various positions within the radio industry including Announcer, Operations Manager, Sports Play-by-play, News Anchor, Production Manager, Program Director, and Consulting for over 50 years at the following top 40 AM and News/Talk stations: WCVS of Springfield, IL, WIRL of Peoria, IL, KQV of Pittsburg, PA, WIL of St. Louis, MO, WGR of Buffalo, NY, WXYZ of Detroit, MI, and WCKY of Cincinnati, OH.

Bruce served as Supply Sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

Bruce was an avid reader, with a hobby in creative writing and a great storyteller. Bruce's children fondly remember him as the fun-loving dad who would begin each wildly imaginative adventure by bestowing silly nicknames to his four children, which captivatedly enthralled them from beginning to end; entertaining them by the hours as he would weave them along his make-believe tales.

Bruce lived daily by his belief: "To truly be rich equates to happiness by connecting in love of faith and service to family, friends and community - keeping mindful of the needs of others."

Bruce cherished family and community, joyfully sharing his time and talents for over 50 years in the Anderson Township area of Cincinnati. Times of his service that shaped his family's lives of faith included:

Forest Hills/Anderson School PTA and School Board; Little League basketball referee and Kiwanis League; American Heart Association and the annual Mini Heart Marathon; Governor's Convention and Beech Acres Orphanage events; Cincinnati Symphony Men's Committee; United Appeal; Negro College Fund; Salvation Army; Police Media Relations Committee; NAACP; and a Steward (Cowboy Minister) to Anderson Hills Methodist Church: KRP, Missions, Usher, Sunday school and Bible Study.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Scott, and Ola (Dooley) Still; parents-in-law, Joseph Francis, and Ella (Hill) McCabe; brother, Robert Lyle Still; sister-in-law, Mary E. Still; nephew, Dr. Robert Lyle Still; sister, Iva Daraleen Wilms; brother-in-law Ron Wilms; brother-in-law, Charles Lewis McCabe; and infant son, John Linden Still.

Bruce's surviving family members include: his wife, Shirley Maureen Still (Shirley passed June 20, 2023); his brother, Dr. Noah Leland (Linda) Still; his three sons: "Mike the Fright"- David Bruce (Joanie) Still, "Pat the Brat" - Joseph Patrick Still (Detra Durban Fullmer), "Charlie Horse" Daniel Scott (Debbie) Still; daughter, "Dora" Nancy Elizabeth (James E.) Walerius; 15 grandchildren; 15-and-a-half great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A dual celebration of life memorial service for both Bruce and his wife, Shirley Still will be held at Bement Methodist Church, 249 N Piatt St., Bement, IL. 61813, on Saturday September 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Family would like to thank the staff of Bowling Green Manor and Bridge Hospice for their attentive loving care, comfort, and support; always going beyond treating Bruce and Shirley like one of their own family members. The staffs of two Anderson Township local eateries; Sevatii's Deli and Bakery (Eight Mile and Beechmont); and The Outback (Five Mile and Beechmont), for their daily devoted time and attention in caring service to Bruce and Shirley; truly their own special brand of extended family-love over the past 25-plus years.

Suggested memorial contributions to Anderson Hills Methodist Church, 7663 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45230; Bement Methodist Church, 249 N Piatt St., Bement, IL, 61813; or your local chapter of The American Heart Association (via heart.org).