 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce R. Angleman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHATHAM — Bruce R. Angleman had to leave us on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was 74 years young, and we are heartbroken. A private family service was held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later this summer.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News