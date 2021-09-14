KENNEY — Burl A. Edwards, 90 of Kenney, IL passed away 2:13 AM September 11, 2021 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A time to celebrate Burl's life will be 7:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Bishop Wayne Dunning officiating and military honors. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Diabetes Association or HSHS St. Mary's Prairie Heart Institute.

Burl was born September 11, 1931 in Argenta, IL the son of James Pearl and Alice Grace (Miller) Edwards. He married Mary Ann VanSpeybroeck December 1, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL. She passed away July 2016.

Survivors include his children: Richard (Dawn) Edwards, Divernon, IL, Laura (Mike) Eble, Oak Lawn, IL, and Judy (Ed) Buckles, Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Carol, daughter, Theresa Durand and son, Michael Wayne Edwards, along with three brothers, six sisters, infant grandson, infant granddaughter, and his dogs, Lady and Buddy.

Burl had owned and operated The Depot in Kenney and retired as a truck driver from Roadway Trucking Company. He was a past President of the Decatur Eagles Lodge and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #105. He loved playing and coaching various sports, along with bowling, fishing, and auto racing with his sons, but was always up on current events. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

