BETHANY - Burl Randall ‘Randy' Sinclair, 66, of Bethany passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in his home.

Randy was born on August 28, 1953 in Decatur, the son of Berle and Betty (Brooks) Sinclair. Randy worked in the glass and paint business for many years.

He is survived by his wife Becky; sister Caroline Bilyeu; step children Jennifer (Bret) Gahwiler and Jon (Angie) Parsons; step grandchildren Kalynn, Jayce, Jayden and Bentley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Rodney Sinclair.

Randy enjoyed auto racing and was a Jeff Gordon fan. He also enjoyed watching Illini basketball. He always liked his granddaughter saying "It's not if you win or lose it's the fun you have playing the game."

Per his wishes there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

