Nov. 28, 1949 - July 27, 2022
MOUNT ZION — Burton J. Brischle, of 72 of Mt. Zion, IL. passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022. in St. Mary's hospital Decatur, IL. Burt (Chief) was born on November 28, 1949, in Perryville, MO. to Frank J. and Alpha Rosie (Fisher). Burt retired from PPG and ADM. He enjoyed cooking and family.
Surviving is spouse Stanley D. Roberts of the home. Children: Lisa (Harold) Kibler of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Jamy Brischle of Decatur, IL; Grandchildren: Levi (Dakoda) of Sullivan, IL, Morgan (Mike) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Miriah Osterhoff of DeFuniak Springs, FL; Great Grandchildren: Hadlee, August, Emric, Lucas, Kyler, Brooklyn; Sister, Glenda (Dewey) of Decatur, IL; Brother, Scott (Coreene) of Mt. Zion, IL.
Burt was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Wally.
Per Burt's wishes, there will be no services.
