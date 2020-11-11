DECATUR — Byron Vincent Westerfield, 96, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:25 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Generations at Villa Clara Rehabilitation.

A graveside service to honor Byron's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, in North Fork Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Byron was born December 14, 1923, in Monmouth, IL the son of William F. and Ethel June (Thomas) Westerfield. Byron was a WW II veteran serving in the US Army Air Corp. Byron married Frances Jean Morville on December 16, 1944. She preceded him in death on September 15, 2001. Bryon was a retired letter carrier from the Decatur Post Office.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews: Alice, Arlin, and Ean Watson, Annette and David Turner, Dan and Cynthia Pifko, Bonnie and Jack Albright, Ruth Ann Oyler, Sharon Diane Strader, and his sister-in-law: June Turner of Decatur.