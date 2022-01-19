DECATUR — C. Dean Cuttill, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.

C. Dean Cuttill was born May 4, 1933, the son of Ralph and Mary Virginia (Perry) Cuttill, in Shelby County, IL. Dean served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, as a pay master. After completing his tour of service, He attended Millikin University, where he met his wife to be Margret. He eloped with Margret Borchers on April 28, 1956. On June 8, 1956, they had a formal ceremony. Margret and Dean were married over 65 and half glorious years.

They are the proud parents of Steven Charles Cuttill Borchers (Mary) – father of three; Mary Margret Schuman – mother of three; Elizabeth Anne Halkitis (Andrew) – mother of two; Carolyn Deanne Johnson (Mark) – mother of two; William Thomas Borchers Cuttill – father of five; they have a legacy of 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dean worked for Tallman Cadillac, as an accountant and an apprenticeship that led to him becoming a Chevrolet Dealer in Blue Mound, IL. Being a people-person made Dean a natural.

Dean was an exceptional man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He leaves behind one sister, Eloise Cuttill Easterling, and one brother Norman Ralph Cuttill.

In high school and at Millikin, Dean's remarkable talent in golfing put him on the golf team. He also enjoyed bowling, and was a member of the 300 club. Dean loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. Family was the most important part of his life, traveling with his wife and family all over the world. Together Dean and Margret started ABC Preschool to raise Decatur's youth. Since 1968, they have raised over 7,000 children, in 54-years of service. He will forever be missed by his wife, family and community. May he finally rest in peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Melinda.

