MOUNT ZION -- C. Wayne Driver 74, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 10:40 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Private family services will be held in the Newman Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to New Life Pregnancy Center, Decatur, IL or the Mt. Zion Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Wayne was born November 27, 1945, in Beech Grove, TN the son of Knox and Nettie Ruth (Barrett) Driver. He married Alicia Lowe on March 14, 1966, in Hume, IL. Wayne started work for Illinois Power beginning in 1966 until 2002 and retiring from Dynegy. He went on to work for L. E. Myers Co. from 2004 until retirement in 2016. He was a member of Mt. Zion Christian Church.
Surviving are his wife: Alicia of Mt. Zion; daughters: Tammy Driver of Newman, IL and Susan Ponder (Mike) of Danville, IN; daughter-in-law: Carrie Driver of Minier, IL; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Michael Driver.
