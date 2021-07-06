MATTOON - Calvin "Steve" White, age 72 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at 9:25 PM at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at noon, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Richard Eident will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Steve was born on August 16, 1948, in Mattoon, IL to the late Calvin W. and Lois F. (Casstevens) White. He married Kay E. Lockhart on November 1, 1966, in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Kay E. White; three children: one son, Steven D. White, and wife Katie; two daughters: Angela K. Frank and husband Todd, Kimberly J. Hendrix and husband Jim, all of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: James M. Hendrix, Heather N. Ingle and husband Myles, Jacob A. White, Tristan Z. White; two great-grandchildren: McKinly S. Hendrix, Evelynn E. Ingle; one sister, Sue Smyser and husband Bob of Toledo, IL; one sister-in-law, Betty J. Miller and husband Milus "Bud"; one brother-in-law, James L. Lockhart and wife Zada; one aunt, Ruth Weaver and husband Max; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Steve was employed at Young Radiator Company in Mattoon, IL and later retired as a custodian from Mattoon Community Unit School District #2 Neil Armstrong Center. He was a member of Mattoon Eagles Club. Steve enjoyed the simple things in life like fishing, cooking, and watching old westerns. However, his favorite past time was spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he loved dearly.

Steve will be missed greatly, but his memory will live on through the hearts of his loved ones.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.