DECATUR -- Cameron Pries, 21, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, with visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Centralia, IL. Memorials may be made in Cameron's honor to the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, St. Louis Children's Hospital or to the Spina Bifida Association. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Cameron was born February 6, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Eric Scott and Valerie Lynn (Jackson) Pries.

Cameron was committed to his faith where he was a member of Life Foursquare Church. He was a 2017 graduate of Decatur Christian School and currently attended Richland Community College.

Cameron was full of life, selfless, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, producing videos, and being outdoors shooting his guns and crossbow. He moved so many people and touched so many lives.