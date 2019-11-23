Cameron Pries
DECATUR -- Cameron Pries, 21, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, at Life Foursquare Church, Decatur, with visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Centralia, IL. Memorials may be made in Cameron's honor to the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, St. Louis Children's Hospital or to the Spina Bifida Association. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Cameron was born February 6, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Eric Scott and Valerie Lynn (Jackson) Pries.

Cameron was committed to his faith where he was a member of Life Foursquare Church. He was a 2017 graduate of Decatur Christian School and currently attended Richland Community College.

Cameron was full of life, selfless, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, producing videos, and being outdoors shooting his guns and crossbow. He moved so many people and touched so many lives.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Valerie of Decatur; brother, Nickolas Queen and special friend Lani Taylor of Decatur; grandparents, Bob and Linda Jackson of Irvington, IL and Scott and Janet Pries of Centralia, IL; great-grandparent, Bobbie Parks; aunts and uncles, Stacie Barnett, Stephanie and Michael Robertson, Justin Pries and special friend Janice; cousins, Megan Frey and husband Jake, Brayden Barnett and special friend Brittany, Alec Barnett, Mia Robertson, Sydney Robertson and many other cousins.

Cameron was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Hazel Parks, Bob and Betty Aldag, Nelson and Elsie Pries.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

