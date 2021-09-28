ASSUMPTION — Candace L. Curtis, 67, of Assumption, died September 21, 2021 in her home.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, IL. A private burial will be held in Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur, IL.

Candace was born on January 14, 1954 in Festus, MO, the daughter of Norman C. and E. Colleen (Bloomer) Curtis, Sr.

Surviving are her children: Kaydee Daniels, Shannon Bowers of Decatur, IL, Laura Butts of Belleville, IL and Roy Butts of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Ivy, Sora and Kyler; and brothers: James (Beth) Curtis of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brian W. (Karen) Curtis of Chesapeake, VA.

Preceding her in death are her parents, brother, Norman C. Curtis, Jr. and family pet, Zeke.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.