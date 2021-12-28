DECATUR — Candy L. Hughes, 60, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 24, 2021, at her home.

Candy was born February 9, 1961, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Carl C. Hughes, Jr. and Wanda A. (West) Hughes - Peck.

Candy worked as the office manager for Central Illinois Coatings. She was an avid fan of NASCAR, having attended many races, loved traveling and was a member of the Ladies of Moose Club.

Surviving are her many friends, especially Dean Webb, Jr. and Tracy Riggs.

She has been preceded in death by her parents, and brother, J. R. Hughes.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials: Macon Decatur Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.