Candy Sue Carrick

A celebration of Candy’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the United In Faith Church, 609 Fairgrounds Road in Pana, IL. Pastor Bob Tripp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to service time at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Timothy Hunter and family or in Candy’s name to the benefit of their choice.