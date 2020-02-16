You have free articles remaining.
PANA -- Candy Sue Carrick, 63, of Pana, IL passed away at 9:50 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care Center in Champaign, IL.
A celebration of Candy’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the United In Faith Church, 609 Fairgrounds Road in Pana, IL. Pastor Bob Tripp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to service time at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Timothy Hunter and family or in Candy’s name to the benefit of their choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Candy Carrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.