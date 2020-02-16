Candy Sue Carrick
Candy Sue Carrick

Carrick

PANA -- Candy Sue Carrick, 63, of Pana, IL passed away at 9:50 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care Center in Champaign, IL.  

A celebration of Candy’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the United In Faith Church, 609 Fairgrounds Road in Pana, IL. Pastor Bob Tripp will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to service time at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Timothy Hunter and family or in Candy’s name to the benefit of their choice.

