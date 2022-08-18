Captain Michael D. Hackney

Aug. 18, 1983 - Aug. 15, 2022

SWANSBORO, North Carolina — Captain Michael Dwayne Hackney, USMC, 38, of Swansboro, NC, formerly of Decatur, passed away August 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Full military honors will be provided by the Marines 6th Engineer Support Battalion. Memorials in Michael's honor may be made to the Semper Fi Fund.

Michael was born August 18, 1983, in Columbus, GA, the son of Richard Dean Hackney and Pamela Kay (Boyer) Tappendorf. He married Andrea Marie Blackburn on July 16, 2004. Michael proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps for the last 19 years, stationed at Camp Lejeune. He was a Mustang, beginning his career as an enlisted Marine before being commissioned as an officer. Most recently, he was the Director of the Communication Training Center 2. Michael was also involved with the Wounded Warrior Battalion - East.

Away from the Marines he enjoyed taking his Sea Hunt Ultra 219 out on the Intracoastal Waterway of North Carolina, and following it to Cape Lookout, NC. He was a jack of trades and had the ability to repair or build anything. Michael was a proud alum of North Carolina State University and was an avid Wolfpack fan. But, Michael most treasured time spent with his wife and daughter.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Andrea; daughter, Kierstin; parents, Richard Hackney of Decatur and Pamela Tappendorf of Decatur; in-laws, Byron "Woody" Blackburn of Lake Linden, MI, and Muriel Howe of Mt. Zion, IL; sister, Michell Hackney of Decatur; half-brother, Brian Rice and half-sister, Brianna Rice.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Beryl Hackney of Decatur and John Boyer of Decatur; and his grandmother, Linda Sue Tague of Decatur.

