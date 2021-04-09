DECATUR — Carl Albert Simroth, age 92, passed away February 28, 2021 with family by his side. Carl was born January 28, 1929 in Decatur IL to Paul (PK) and Florence (Tucker) Simroth.
His wife Annalee (Lindsey) Simroth preceded him in death in July 2012. He is survived by his brother Donald (Nancy) Simroth (VA) and his sister Shirley (Simroth) Hughes, Elgin IL. Also surviving are his four children: Cathy Walker (TN), Mike Simroth (Decatur IL) John (Trudi) Simroth (SC), and Susan Wilson (FL).
Carl is blessed with eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren: Sara Walker (Lilyana); Geoff (Tricia) Walker (Isaac, Zachary, Natalie); Jeremy Simroth; Dereck (Amy) Grimes (David and Haley); Dustin (Laura) Grimes (Zada); Russell (Kate) Simroth (Jayce, Raylee, Layniee and Russell Jr); Nick Wilson (Bryson, Aubrey, Annalise, and Ambria) and Jamie Wilson (Benny).
Carl loved his family and many things in life and served many ways over the years in Decatur. He was a plant foreman and retired from AE Staley's 35 years. (Fair to note both his grandfather Karl and father Paul (PK) also worked and retired from Staley's serving that company over 100 years!) He was involved with Staley sports clubs. He also served in the Boy Scouts in Lincoln Trails District a total of 55 years in scouting and won the highest honor Silver Beaver Award in May 1979! He served as a referee in IHSA Basketball for 20 years.
Carl's passion and hard work was with Youth baseball. He served South Shores park baseball for six years. He was extremely involved in Pony Baseball (Protect Our Nation's Youth) organization in the 1970 and 1980's. His service included various leadership roles: Director of different World Series (Bronco, Pony, and Colt); Chairman of the Board Pony Baseball; Vice President North Zone; Member of US Baseball Federation (Youth committee); served on building committee of Borg Warner Field; and helped with Junior Olympic Super series and National Sports Festivals. He received the Joe E. Brown Award in 1985.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Carl Simroth's name to: McLean County Pony Baseball in Bloomington IL (where his great grandsons play ball) or to The Staley Museum Decatur IL.
The family will gather at 12:00 PM Friday April 16, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery for graveside services.
The family will have a Celebration of Carl's Life on April 16, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at Doherty's Pub Banquet Room, 242 E. William Street, Decatur IL.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
