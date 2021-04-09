Carl Albert Simroth

His wife Annalee (Lindsey) Simroth preceded him in death in July 2012. He is survived by his brother Donald (Nancy) Simroth (VA) and his sister Shirley (Simroth) Hughes, Elgin IL. Also surviving are his four children: Cathy Walker (TN), Mike Simroth (Decatur IL) John (Trudi) Simroth (SC), and Susan Wilson (FL).

Carl loved his family and many things in life and served many ways over the years in Decatur. He was a plant foreman and retired from AE Staley's 35 years. (Fair to note both his grandfather Karl and father Paul (PK) also worked and retired from Staley's serving that company over 100 years!) He was involved with Staley sports clubs. He also served in the Boy Scouts in Lincoln Trails District a total of 55 years in scouting and won the highest honor Silver Beaver Award in May 1979! He served as a referee in IHSA Basketball for 20 years.