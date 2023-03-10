DECATUR — Carl Allen Wangrow, 95, of Decatur, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was Navy/Army Veteran that served in WWII and Korean conflicts.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur. Burial with Military Honors will be at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials can be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

