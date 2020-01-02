CLINTON — Carl D. Mason 89, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hawthorn Inn in Clinton. Our dad, Carl Mason passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He is celebrating the New Year in eternity.
Dad was the son of Mike and Iva Mason. He had seven siblings, Fred, Evon, William, Velma, Mildred, Earl and Alice. They have all gone before him. Two granddaughters Amy and Katie Kropp also.
Dad married Shirley Francis and they were married for 40 years. She died in 1994.
They had two children, Linda and Carl Jr. Linda and her husband Mitch have one daughter, Elisabeth, her two daughters, Michaela and Emma. Elisabeth's fiancée, David, his two sons: Quinten and Killian. Carl Jr. has two children, Nathan and Haley, Nathan and his wife, Courtney have one son Crew. Haley and her husband Rob have beloved cats.
You have free articles remaining.
Dad's life was filled to the brim with loving cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. And lifelong friends. Dad married Carolyn Perkins in 1995. They were married for 24 years. They were members of the Watson United Methodist Church. She died in 2019.
Carolyn's four children Tony, Tammy, Troy and Terry and their families and Carolyn's sisters were family for 24 years.
Dad was a member of Roofers Local 92 for over 40 years. It was hard work. There was a shared brotherhood among the men. Dad served in the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed in Japan for much of that time. He picked up some of the language and could still sing in Japanese. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Altamont. Dad loved singing, he had a beautiful voice. He could play almost any instrument by ear. He was self educated. He loved reading Encyclopedias. He was a scrabble master.
Funeral Services will be held at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Jim Whitaker from the Watson United Methodist Church presiding. Interment will be on Monday, January 6, 202 at 11:00 a.m. at the Liberty Cemetery in Brownstown, Illinois.
Special thanks to Shelly Espy and the kind staff at Hawthorn In, Clinton, Illinois, the Fire and Rescue, and EMT's of Clinton, Harbor Light Hospice and the Effingham/Decatur Veterans and Hospice Organizations.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.