CLINTON — Carl D. Mason 89, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hawthorn Inn in Clinton. Our dad, Carl Mason passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He is celebrating the New Year in eternity.

Dad was the son of Mike and Iva Mason. He had seven siblings, Fred, Evon, William, Velma, Mildred, Earl and Alice. They have all gone before him. Two granddaughters Amy and Katie Kropp also.

Dad married Shirley Francis and they were married for 40 years. She died in 1994.

They had two children, Linda and Carl Jr. Linda and her husband Mitch have one daughter, Elisabeth, her two daughters, Michaela and Emma. Elisabeth's fiancée, David, his two sons: Quinten and Killian. Carl Jr. has two children, Nathan and Haley, Nathan and his wife, Courtney have one son Crew. Haley and her husband Rob have beloved cats.

Dad's life was filled to the brim with loving cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. And lifelong friends. Dad married Carolyn Perkins in 1995. They were married for 24 years. They were members of the Watson United Methodist Church. She died in 2019.

Carolyn's four children Tony, Tammy, Troy and Terry and their families and Carolyn's sisters were family for 24 years.