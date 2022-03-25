DECATUR — Carl E. Barnes passed away March 19, 2022, surviving are his sister, Sue (Rick) Hastings; brother, Dennis Barnes; daughter, Wendy Ridgway and son, Carl Barnes, Jr.; several nephews; nieces; and grandchildren. Carl is preceded by his parents, Dick Barnes and Romona German; his sister, Patsy Austin and brother, Steve Barnes; his grandparents: Bill and Ruth Belcher.