SHELBYVILLE — Carl Joseph Holthaus, 93, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Pana, IL, passed away at 1:25 p.m. June 22, 2020 in Heritage Health, Pana, IL.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Tower Hill Cemetery, Tower Hill, IL with Rev. Tim Yankee and Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Donor's Choice. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Carl was born on June 15, 1927 in Oconee, IL the son of Herman and Agness (Pollman) Holthaus. After attending Oconee Schools, he entered the service to serve his country. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and a Korean War Army Veteran. Carl was a retired auto mechanic having worked in Decatur, IL for 30 years at Starr Chrysler and Dodge and Kilborn Motors. He was also self-employed, with his cousin Harold, at Holthaus Auto Repair for 15 years in Pana. He was a member of the Oconee American Legion and a past board member of the Tower Hill Grade School. He married Lucille Weeks on April 11, 1959 in Assumption, IL.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Lucille; sons, Billie Joe Holthaus of Pana, IL, Brian Keith Holthaus of Assumption, IL, and Kenneth Joseph Holthaus of Pana, IL; sister, Theresa Beck of Oconee, IL; and several nieces and nephews.