July 22, 1942 - June 3, 2022
Carl Lawrence Olson Jr., 79, passed away on June 3, 2022, in Decatur, IL.
Carl was born to Carl Lawrence Sr. and Helen Olson on July 22, 1942, in Chicago, IL. Carl married Diana Stickles on August 26, 2006, in Decatur, IL. Carl proudly served in the United States Airforce for 26-years as a Master Sergeant. He was a member of the GWRRA Chapter I motor cycle group and Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed target shooting, walking, reading science fiction novels, and dancing. He met his wife, Diana, in a singles dance in Bloomington, IL. He will be greatly missed.
Carl is survived by his wife, Diana Olson; sons: Scott and Jeff Olson; grandchildren; Bayley, Brady, Cassie, Alex; one great-grandchild on the way, and ex-wife and friend, Marsha Olson.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Olson.
Services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on June 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
Memorials to Grace United Methodist Church
Condolences may be sent to Carl's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
