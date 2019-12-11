DECATUR — Carl R. Ekena, 89, son of Vivian and Clarence (deceased) passed away with his family surrounding him on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Decatur, IL.
He was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Elmwood, IL, and lived for many years in Bloomington, IL, before moving to Decatur.
Carl is survived by his wife Mary Ann (Capron) of 67 years, daughter Carla (Jim) Christensen, son Kim (Lori) Ekena, sister Virginia Harper; his grandchildren Andrew (Keith Hollenkamp) Christensen, Taylor Ekena, Mackenzie (Andrew) Mills, Erik Christensen; great-grandchildren Atlee and Parker Mills.
Carl, a 1952 Agriculture graduate of the University of Illinois, retired after 31 years as County Supervisor from the USDA Farmers Home Administration. He previously farmed (Elmwood, IL), was Fulton County Extension Assistant Farm Advisor (Canton, IL), and served in the U.S. Air Force (1952-54). After serving in active reserves (1954-93), he retired as Major.Carl's commitment and service in agriculture earned him the Bloomington-Normal Ag Club and McLean County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Council Outstanding Service to Agriculture award in 1994 and the Peoria County Outstanding Farmer in 1958.
Carl was an active member of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA), the American Legion, and Moose Lodge.
In retirement, Carl enjoyed fishing, gardening, travel, and his time spent as a snowbird in sunny Florida; and as a resident of the Primrose Retirement Community, Carl was an avid card player with his friends there.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, at 2:30 PM, at New Day Community Church, Decatur.A special thank you to the people at Hickory Point Christian Village and Safe Haven Hospice in Decatur for their loving care and support during his final days. Memorial donations may be made to New Day Community Church, 4191 Greenswitch Rd, Decatur, IL, 62526. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
