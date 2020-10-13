Carl Wayne David

Carl was born February 8, 1950 in Decatur, the son of Melvin and Gladys (Taylor) David. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam era from 1968-1971. He married Helen Snoke on November 1, 1969 and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019. They had two wonderful children, Aaron and Kari. He worked at Bridgestone Firestone until he retired in 1996. After he retired, he started his own trucking company, David Trucking, and drove his own truck until December of 2019.

Carl enjoyed spending time with his family. Every week he would have his family over on Saturdays to enjoy food, games special TV shows and each other's company. He enjoyed taking his family on trips. He loved being in his semi as he drove across the country seeing friends and family who did not live near him. He loved looking at the scenery that God made. When he was not working, he always went to have coffee with his dear friends. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's evens whether it be a concert, a sporting event, an award ceremony, something to do with boy scouts or girl scouts, a graduation or anything they were involved with.