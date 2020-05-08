Carla A. Oliver
DECATUR — Carla A. Oliver, 76, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Decatur, the daughter of Leo and Lorena Gregory.

She leaves behind her devoted husband Tom; children Steve, Todd, and Missy; 2 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service on Saturday the 9th at 2:00 at Graceland Fairlawn. Family and friends are welcome to attend at social distancing.

