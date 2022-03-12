ALEXANDER — Carla Ann Dignan, 66, of Alexander, died after a short, but tough battle with breast cancer at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Carla was born January 4, 1956, in Cumberland, MD, the daughter of Carl August and Doris N. Whisner Tribut. She married Paul H. Dignan, Jr. on May 4, 1974, in Cumberland, MD.

Carla spent half of her life working in the home and raising her children. She subsequently went on to obtain her LPN degree and worked at Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois until her retirement in 2020. Carla enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, taking summer trips to Destin with her favorite people, and beating her husband at cards. She was patient, kind, and had a knack for one liners. So, yeah mom jokes on us this time. Much love.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant great-granddaughter, Indra Maeve Bonham.

Carla is survived by her husband, Paul Dignan, Jr. of Decatur; sons: Paul (Dawn) Dignan, III of Mt. Zion and Carl (Toni) Dignan of TN; daughters: Kelley (Seth) Bean of Arthur and Dr. Leslie (Eric) Dignan-Moore of Springfield; grandchildren: Kelsey Bean, James Bean, Madison Moore, Abigail Moore, Jordan Dignan, Bronson Dignan, Justin Hoffman, and Ashleigh Hoffman; great-grandchildren: Jonathan Whittom and Isaiah Bonham; and beloved dog, Daisy.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Private family ceremonies were held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265, or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL, 62702.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.