DECATUR — Carla L. Shafer, 67, of Decatur passed away June 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 26 at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. A celebration of Carla's life will follow. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Carla was born January 24, 1953 in Decatur, the daughter of James Albert and Clara M. (McClure) Henderson. She married Rodger Shafer on November 5, 1970 in Clinton. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2016. Carla worked as a clerical aide at St. Mary's Hospital for 15 years. She was well-known for her ability to make delicious candies that she shared with all of her co-workers at St. Mary's. Carla also enjoyed crocheting and reading books. But, she most treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Rodger Shafer, Jr. (Mindy) of Mt. Auburn, Michael Shafer (Carrie Lynn Merris) of Decatur and Scott Shafer (Melissa) of Dalton City; grandchildren, Maxwell, Ethan, A.J., Isabel, Sydni, Brecken, Amylie, Gage, Kristen and Katlynn; great-grandchild, Kiya; niece, Crystal; nephews, Wayne and Adrian; and many Shafer nieces and nephews.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodger Shafer; sister, Joyce Dyer; and brothers, Bill, Jim and Dave Henderson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

