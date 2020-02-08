DECATUR -- Carla Sue Fathauer, 57, passed away February 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.
Carla was born July 20, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Alice June (Hibbs) Crawley. She was a certified nurse's aide and enjoyed helping others.
She will be remembered as a good cook who enjoyed watching cooking shows and was also a diehard Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are her life partner, Barry Belton; children, Rickie Fathauer, Chad Fathauer, Stephanie Fathauer, all of Decatur, IL; brother, Stacey “Grasshopper” Crawley and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Taylor Fathauer, Derronta Woodland, Gaige Fathauer, Lyllianne Clifton, Dayton Clifton, Carlyanne Fathauer and Mattylynn Hollgarth.
She was preceded in death by her mother and son, William Fathauer.
Services will be private. Cremation services will be provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials: The family of Carla Sue Fathauer.
Condolences may be left to Carla's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
