LINCOLN — Carlene Cade, 86, of Petersburg, IL passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:45 pm.

She was born on July 13, 1933 in Mozier, IL to Herman and Bertha (Busch) Swearingen. She married Everett G. Cade on January 27, 1951 in Clarksville, MO. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2014.

Carlene is survived by four children, Nancy (Tony) Robins of Lincoln, IL, Everett (Sara) Cade Jr. of Petersburg, IL, Tom (Jackie) Cade of Broadwell, IL and Chery (Gragg) Stacy also of Petersburg, IL. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Carlene was preceded in death by her parents, one son in law, Karlyn Shields, one son, Bill Dean Cade, and one grandson, Timothy James Robbins.

Carlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Petersburg. She enjoyed anything crafty from painting, and ink & pen work, to sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was always very creative. Carlene also enjoyed teaching Sunday school to children at her church.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held for Carlene on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Petersburg, IL at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pastor Rob Gallion will officiate. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the First Baptist Church in Petersburg.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com

