Carlos M. Lyon

DECATUR — Carlos M. “Corby” Lyon, 88, entered eternal rest Monday, November 25, 2019 in Indianapolis, following a brief illness and a prolonged broken heart. His passing coincided exactly two years after the loss of his lifelong sweetheart Jacqueline M. (March) Lyon on November 25, 2017.

Born March 10, 1931 in Decatur, Illinois to Carlos E. and Frances K. Lyon and sister Barbara, Corby attended Stephen Decatur High School earning both class Valedictorian and 1st team All State football honors. He was a proud graduate of Duke University Pratt School of Engineering and President of G.S. Lyon and Sons Lumber & Manufacturing until the business closed in 1965. Corby retired in 1996 from the Kroger Company after 30 years as a Construction Engineer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A selfless man and devoted father, Corby is survived by daughter Laura Lyon Fuller and sons Bruce (Jennifer) Lyon and Eric Lyon of Carmel, IN, son Craig (Dawne) Lyon of Indianapolis, son Kurt (Paula) Lyon of Hayden Lake, ID, and thirteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, daughter Janice, and grandson Corbin.

Private graveside services are pending in spring 2020, Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, Il.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0