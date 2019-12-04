Carlyn M. Rotz

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur, with visitation from 10:00 a.m., until service time. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Carlyn was born February 11, 1930, in Hannibal, MO, daughter of Clara Belle and Arthur Heagle Rose. She moved to Decatur in 1947 after graduating from Hannibal High School. She attended Brown's Business College while working for Rath Packing Company. Carlyn married Richard W. Rotz on February 14, 1953 in Decatur. She quit work in 1955 to begin raising a family, going back to work part-time in 1969. Carlyn was the first woman to serve on the Northwest Boys Baseball organization in the 1970's. She also coached a girl's softball team for several years for Northwest. She was employed at the Macon County Cooperative Extension Service for 21 years before retirement in 1990. Carlyn was a member of Town & Country Home Economics Unit and served on the H.E.A. board. She was chairman of the Farm Bureau Prime Timers senior group, and also planned and escorted motor coach tours for Prime Timers for 19 years.