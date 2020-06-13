× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Carol A. Brandt left us to join her husband (Alan) and family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Virden's Sunrise Nursing. She was born December 11, 1932 in Angola, Indiana to Charles and Ellen Rodebaugh who preceded her in death, along with her brother Jimmy.

She went to DePauw University where she met Alan, whom she married on December 4, 1954. After years of homemaking she entered into a life of civics, in which she remained active for decades. Carol was on the Library Board, the county building commission, the first female city councilman, mayor pro-tem, a life-time member of the Salvation Army board, member and president of the Energy Assistance Foundation, spent years volunteering at Decatur Memorial in several departments. A number of citizens recommended and backed Carol for Woman of the Year. She was an active member of PEO and is listed in the Illinois book of Who's Who.

Carol was assisted and supported in many ways and by so many people the last few years. She is eternally grateful to Dr. Franklin and his staff, Sue Sams, “the Oak Lane girls'” Cheryl Ellston, Lisa May, Gary, Walter, and PEO sisters.

She is survived by daughter Cheryl (Cheri) and some very devoted nieces (Rene, Michelle, and Janeen) and their mother, Marilyn Winterberger.